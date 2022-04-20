Why Does Jeanine Pirro Hate Children?

On Tuesdays Fox News program The Five, co-host Jeanine Pirro bashed Democrats for wanting to help families with childcare, and actually claimed most parents don't need it.

In what country does Pirro live?

The Fox News program ran a long segment on the 2024 election, attacking Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Democrats are usually very interested in what The Five has to say about the Democratic Party, right?

As the Republican co-host was bashing all things Democratic, Pirro made some bizarre statements about childcare in America.

"There's one thing I want to add," she said.

"There are 330 million people in the United States. There are 46 million parents with children under the age of 12. So they keep saying childcare is the most important thing. But out of 330 million and 46 million, I'm sure most, a lot of them don't need the additional childcare. Then why do they keep defaulting to that?" Pirro asked.

Sean Duffy claimed promoting childcare is the old "switcheroo" to try and make people forget about inflation.

Obviously, Pirro is clueless about middle- on low-income households and how paying for childcare drains them of much-needed resources.

The results of the child care spending analysis show that among working families with children under age 5 that pay for child care, average child care spending amounts to nearly 10 percent of the average family income, or 40 percent higher than the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ definition of affordability.10 This is also an 11 percent increase from the 8.9 percent of average family income spent on child care that the U.S. Census Bureau found in a 2013 analysis of SIPP data.11

As usual, Duffy is dead wrong. Helping families deal with childcare has been a pillar of the Democratic Party platform. if Joe Manchin didn't turn into a red-blooded Republican and block BBB, families might already be reaping the benefits of that.