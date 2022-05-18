Ex-Fox Reporter Furious White Supremacy Is Embraced By Republicans

The former Fox News stalwart wondered how the network can let their hosts continually spew racism and anti-Semitism.
By John AmatoMay 18, 2022

Former Fox News stalwart Carl Cameron expressed his alarm at the white supremacist rhetoric being spewed by Fox news.

Cameron, a Fox News regular for over twenty years, joined MSNBC host Nicole Wallace to discuss the Buffalo massacre by a racist eighteen year-old.

After the alleged gunman Payton S. Gendron parroted Tucker Carlson's constant white replacement theory to attack immigrants, Wallace asked, "What happens at Fox News when something like this happens?"

"I can't even imagine. That's partly why I ended up getting out of there," Cameron replied. "It really is kind of horrible to think that journalists with national and international capacity are putting together this type of nonsense."

Cameron praised Biden's speech but said more is needed.

"I really can't channel how Tucker believes in any of this stuff and how the network can go through with it."

I will say this, however, it is very clear that this type of lying and deception is catching on. There's racism across the borders, immigrants are being beaten up and being harassed more than ever. Judaism is constantly under fire, and all of this is essentially being accepted by a left -- excuse me, a far, far-right community of people who have nothing but grievance based on lies.

Discussion

