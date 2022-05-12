'Don't Gaslight Me!': CNN Panelist Refuses To Be Bullied By Right Winger

CNN Contributor Kirsten Powers bashed her right-wing colleague for making believe Republicans wouldn't pass a nationwide ban on abortions.

David Urban was asked by Jake Tapper in the beginning of the segment why Republican leaders in the House refused to comment on if they would pass a federal ban of abortion.

"Republicans believe this issue should be decided by the states," Urban declared.

Powers began to shake her head in disagreement.

Urban said they should've just said what their beliefs are on the issue "These issues are best decided by the state...I think that's their viewpoint, and I don't know why they didn't answer straightforward."

Powers cut in and said, "They didn't answer because that's probably not what they believe."

Powers continued, not letting him claim that's the Republican position.

"Mitch McConnell said just a couple of days ago that if the votes were there meaning, if they were in the Senate, having a nationwide ban on abortion was possible," Powers said.

As Urban tried to correct them, Powers would not be bullied.

"If you read his whole statement..." Urban started trying to make believe she doesn't know what she's talking about.

Powers shot back, "I did read it! I did read it."

Urban carried on about hypothetical questions --It's about votes..."

Powers cut him off, "No. That's not what he said."

"Don't gaslight me. Don't gaslight me," she admonished him.

"I'm not gaslighting you," Urban protested.

"Yes you are. He said quite clearly if the votes are there ... He wouldn't nuke the filibuster for it, if the votes are there. a nationwide ban is possible," she pointed out. "That's not a hypothetical."

That is how you speak with Republican bad actors trying to hide the true intentions of the GOP.