Don Jr. Claims Abortion Ruling Was Leaked Because Musk Is Buying Twitter

In a conspiracy theory outlined on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. asserted that the Supreme Court's abortion ruling was leaked because Elon Musk is buying Twitter.

"These people are living in a bubble," Trump said of liberals during an appearance on Fox News. "They're not looking for a level playing field. They're looking for an advantage. They were always thrilled when they have that advantage as though they don't have enough advantages already."

"They had all of social media, again, until you came up with Truth Social and then Elon Musk said, 'Hey, how about some free speech on Twitter as well,'" he continued. "'Oh my God!' You know, the outrage and the panic. And you see it."

Trump added: "And that's why you see the leak about the Supreme Court. They need something and they have nothing to motivate their people."