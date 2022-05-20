Dr. Oz Thanks Hannity For The Pillow Talk

Ethics? What are those?

There's this political hack running for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, whose Pennsylvania street cred, by the way, is very much in question. The Great Replacement Theory Party's primary for this Senate seat has him ahead by a hair, with results officially "too close to call." Meanwhile, his buddy, The Former Guy is telling him to just declare victory anyhow. Super on-brand.

It seems like Oz has been getting some pillow talk, though, from the same dude the Florida failed blogger did: Sean Hannity.

"I want to thank Sean Hannity. Sean is like a brother to me," says Oz. "When Sean punches through something he really punches through it."

What in the entire f*ck does that mean, exactly? I thought snake oil salesmen were loaded with charisma and eloquence.

"He understands exactly how to make a difference and he's been doing that this entire campaign, much of it behind the scenes, giving me advice in late-night conversations, again, the kinds of things that true friends do for each other," Oz confided in the crowd.

Is that right? He's getting political guidance from a network that claims to be a news network? Isn't that, like, unethical journalism-wise? Call me naïve, but I thought that was a no-no. (If memory serves, no one listened to us when we brought it up about Mar-a-Lago Mussolini, either.)

Twitter remembers. Twitter remembers a LOT.

Remembering when Keith Olbermann got suspended for donating to a candidate. — Bitch McConnell (@toofmullets) May 18, 2022

Yeah, @seanhannity is good at doing things "behind the scenes" alright, because that's what unscrupulous people do when they want to hide their unsavory behavior and activities from public scrutiny.https://t.co/v91ZYkn9WG — Frolicking Gadfly (@FrolickinGadfly) May 18, 2022

This is #DrNewJersey OZ positioning himself as DFG equal bc Sean Hannity works with him behind the scenes, including late night phone calls. If Hannity doing same with DFG last 4 years hadn't become public, OZ never would have said this. — Jane Hudson (@hane_does) May 18, 2022

I’m sure Oz has noted the value of Hannity’s private consultations and on-air marketing services in his campaign’s financial filings…right? — KMH Music (@KMH_Music) May 18, 2022

Republicans gave Jen Psaki shit for negotiating a job with MSNBC while she was Press Secretary. I can’t even imagine their outrage if, for instance, John Fetterman came out and thanked an anchor from a left leaning network for their late night advice throughout his campaign. — John (@rustle_john) May 18, 2022

Reminds me of someone... pic.twitter.com/iWHN8yPSPY — Frances Langum 🧶🇺🇦 (@bluegal) May 18, 2022

“Much of it behind the scenes”, that doesn’t sound like fair and balance reporting to me. — Thee Nikki 💛🐝 (@NikkiBrinksCO) May 18, 2022