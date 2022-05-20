Dr. Oz Thanks Hannity For The Pillow Talk

CLASSIC It's okay if you're a Republican BS.
By Aliza WorthingtonMay 20, 2022

Ethics? What are those?

There's this political hack running for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, whose Pennsylvania street cred, by the way, is very much in question. The Great Replacement Theory Party's primary for this Senate seat has him ahead by a hair, with results officially "too close to call." Meanwhile, his buddy, The Former Guy is telling him to just declare victory anyhow. Super on-brand.

It seems like Oz has been getting some pillow talk, though, from the same dude the Florida failed blogger did: Sean Hannity.

"I want to thank Sean Hannity. Sean is like a brother to me," says Oz. "When Sean punches through something he really punches through it."

What in the entire f*ck does that mean, exactly? I thought snake oil salesmen were loaded with charisma and eloquence.

"He understands exactly how to make a difference and he's been doing that this entire campaign, much of it behind the scenes, giving me advice in late-night conversations, again, the kinds of things that true friends do for each other," Oz confided in the crowd.

Is that right? He's getting political guidance from a network that claims to be a news network? Isn't that, like, unethical journalism-wise? Call me naïve, but I thought that was a no-no. (If memory serves, no one listened to us when we brought it up about Mar-a-Lago Mussolini, either.)

Twitter remembers. Twitter remembers a LOT.

