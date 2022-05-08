Fox Host Memory Holes Trump's Extortion Of Ukraine

Rachel Campos-Duffy was so desperate to heap praise on Trump and trash the Biden administration that she quoted Noam Chomsky on this Saturday's Fox & Friends.
By HeatherMay 8, 2022

Rachel Campos-Duffy was so desperate to heap praise on Trump and trash the Biden administration that she quoted Noam Chomsky on this Saturday's Fox & Friends. Immediately following a segment with one of their correspondents reporting live from Ukraine, Campos-Duffy expressed concern over the number of weapons being sent to Ukraine, never mind that her network was constantly attacking Biden for weeks for not sending enough weapons quickly enough to suit them, followed by her forgetting all about the fact that Trump tried to extort Ukraine, with the help of Putin, into making up dirt on the Bidens to aid his campaign, and praising him as the "only one talking about peace" in Ukraine.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: There is an increasing sense of dread, not just in Ukraine, you guys. I feel a sense of dread about what's going on, and when I see those weapons, more and more and more weapons and I hear nothing about any talks about, you know, our government and other governments trying to find some sort of peaceful solution to this as it continues to escalate, and we continue to feed the escalation, I am very, very concerned.

And I'll tell you thins, the only people who have been, or the only person I know of who's been talking about peace has been Donald Trump, saying that there are ways that we can bring people to the table.

In fact, interestingly, Noam Chomsky...

HEGSETH: You can keep Noam Chomsky.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I know, but I'm just saying, Noam Chomsky has actually given credit to Donald Trump, which is an interesting development in and of itself, because he says the same thing on his side. He said why is there no talk at all about peace and ending this? People are dying and there's going to be... I don't know.

CAIN: I saw that video.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I'm not a fan of Noam Chomsky, but there is a need for peace and why is no one talking about that? The only conversation is weapons.

I'm wondering if Duffy will start showing up on Russian state television just like her buddy Tucker Carlson.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue