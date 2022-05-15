Fox Sprints Back To Race-Baiting After White Supremacist Hate Crime

Here's how Fox responded just hours after an 18-year-old white supremacist and anti-Semite shot up a supermarket in Buffalo. As we already discussed here, we had Jon Scott immediately trying to absolve the shooter and wondering if his brain wasn't fully formed or if mental illness was to blame.

Later that evening, viewers were treated to Lawrence Jones and former ICE director Tom Homan fear-mongering about potential terrorists crossing our southern border.

Here's Jones and Homan immediately following a short segment where Jones showed footage of himself harassing migrants on buses to the point that someone from Homeland Security called the police to get him to stop.

TOM HOMAN (GUEST): Last month they admitted they arrested 42 people on the screening database, terror screening database. There's been over 700,000 known "got-aways" since Joe Biden became president. How many of them, who were on the terror screening database, are in the country right now? You're not going to tell me out of 700,000, with 161 different countries made in that...sponsor terrorism, not a single person came across that border and not got arrested coming to this country to do us harm. This is a national security issue of huge proportions. I have done this for 35 years, Lawrence. I have never been more concerned about the safety of this nation then I am under this administration. The secretary needs to be impeached on day one when the Republicans take back congress and I told them that last week when I met with them. LAWRENCE JONES (HOST): Those are the marching orders.

"Got-aways." Their favorite dehumanizing term for people seeking asylum in the United States. Don't expect anyone to ever hold them accountable for their behavior though, no matter how many lives it costs.