Let's Help Matt Schlapp Buy A Dishwasher

Poor Matt Schlapp is sad and so he tweeted, because he saw his appliance breakdown as an opportunity to bash Joe Biden.

Now just for the sake of humiliating someone who desperately needs it, I went to the Google machine and I looked for new dishwashers in the Washington, DC area. I assume he and Mercy only want the best, so that would mean a Bosch dishwasher (my fave -- we put one in our kitchen last year) or a Miele, which are insanely expensive but highly rated. After all, a family of 7 needs a great dishwasher.

Here's a store that serves the Maryland, DC and Virginia areas. They have 2 Miele dishwasher models in stock.

Good news!!! There are lots of Bosch models available in the DC/Maryland area.

MATT SCHLAPP WAS LYING???? SAY IT ISN'T SO?

Twitter was relentless.

It could be that this particular model is backordered for a year.

You should check to see if they have a dishwasher shaped like a nazi symbol you can buy. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 11, 2022

Here is the American way, amirite?

If you’re an actual American, quit crying and build your own f#cking dishwasher.



I replaced a circuit board in mine and the whole project took about 15 minutes.



PartSelect dot com has 2 day shipping. — 🌻Kim (@kim) May 12, 2022

This is Matt's way:

Or… just sit on your keister and push out lies every single day. — 🌻Kim (@kim) May 12, 2022

Truth bombs, every one:

Last year, my refrigerator broke.

I am a public school paraprofessional, mom of two who makes $16 an hour.

The kids & I lived out of coolers for weeks.

While I spent weeks scraping together cash & accepting the kindness of strangers.

And you’re whining about your f’ng dishwasher. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) May 11, 2022

I've been in my little house for 24 years & STILL don't have a damn dishwasher. We do them by hand every day. One year, we didn't have a stove. I couldn't afford one, so we used a hibachi. — ḶṪ ~ ⚖️ 🇺🇦🌻🕊️☮️ (@LtIwillpersist) May 12, 2022

You have like five kids, and chores build character. Tell those freeloaders it's time to get off their duffs. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) May 11, 2022

Schlapp on a pair of gloves, grab a sponge, and start scrubbing! — David F. Soros - @Wiseline on Counter.Social (@WiselinePRT) May 12, 2022

Maybe you guys should have got on board with the "Covid is real and we should all wear a mask and get vaxxed" thing. Might have ended these pandemic-related supply chain issues sooner. — AccountabilityNow (@Litzz11) May 11, 2022

We all know Matt Schlapp is a liar who will use every situation to bash Biden. But when he makes it so damn easy to call him out, I must.

Have at him in the comments, everyone.