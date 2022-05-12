Let's Help Matt Schlapp Buy A Dishwasher

It's so sad when Republicans can't use the Google.
Let's Help Matt Schlapp Buy A Dishwasher
Credit: Screengrab/Fox News
By Karoli KunsMay 12, 2022

Poor Matt Schlapp is sad and so he tweeted, because he saw his appliance breakdown as an opportunity to bash Joe Biden.

screen_shot_2022-05-12_at_8.39.57_am

Now just for the sake of humiliating someone who desperately needs it, I went to the Google machine and I looked for new dishwashers in the Washington, DC area. I assume he and Mercy only want the best, so that would mean a Bosch dishwasher (my fave -- we put one in our kitchen last year) or a Miele, which are insanely expensive but highly rated. After all, a family of 7 needs a great dishwasher.

Here's a store that serves the Maryland, DC and Virginia areas. They have 2 Miele dishwasher models in stock.

screen_shot_2022-05-12_at_8.49.25_am

Good news!!! There are lots of Bosch models available in the DC/Maryland area.

screen_shot_2022-05-12_at_8.56.47_am

screen_shot_2022-05-12_at_8.56.36_am

MATT SCHLAPP WAS LYING???? SAY IT ISN'T SO?

Twitter was relentless.

It could be that this particular model is backordered for a year.

Here is the American way, amirite?

This is Matt's way:

Truth bombs, every one:

We all know Matt Schlapp is a liar who will use every situation to bash Biden. But when he makes it so damn easy to call him out, I must.

Have at him in the comments, everyone.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue