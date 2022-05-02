Lukashenko: If There Is A War With Ukraine, It Will Last 3-4 Days

The Belarusian dictator made this bold (and stupid) prediction just before Russia invaded Ukraine.
By Ed ScarceMay 2, 2022

Lukashenko owes his continued existence as President of Belarus after yet another brutal crackdown in 2020 after the election there went off the rails and Putin stepped in to keep his guy in power. So it was no surprise when Lukashenko downplayed the prospect of war in Ukraine, and that if it occurred would only last 3-4 days and that their weak president, Zelensky, would run away. As the war enters its third month, Ukrainians, ever adept at social media, sent this reminder of what he said on Russian state television.

Source: Ren.tv

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko believes that Ukraine will never go to war with his country, and if it does, the war will last three or four days.

The Belarusian leader made such a statement in an interview with journalist Vladimir Solovyov during a discussion of the possibility of a war in Europe.

“Ukraine will never fight with us. This war will last for a maximum of three or four days. There will be no one there to fight against us, ” Lukashenka said.

According to him, the Ukrainian army has a low level of training.

"Those who are shown there with these wooden machine guns, how they train ... So we will now go out with you to the next room, we will film this training session on a mobile phone and show it," Lukashenka said.

He added that "as soon as there was a slight smell," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky " will immediately run away."

Discussion

