Lindell Defies Lifetime Twitter Ban: 'I'm Back' — Then Gets Re-Banned

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell admitted over the weekend that he had created a new Twitter account despite a lifetime ban.
Credit: Twitter Screenshot
By DavidMay 2, 2022

Lindell was banned early in 2021 for repeated violations of Twitter's "Civic Integrity Policy" after he lied about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

On Sunday, the MyPillow CEO said that he had rejoined the social media platform because there were other fake accounts using his name.

"Hello, everyone at Twitter, this is Mike Lindell," Lindell said in a tweeted video. "I'm here to tell you about my new account here @MikeJLindell. That's the only account over here at Twitter that I'm using. All those other ones are fake accounts and they've been using my name out there."

"So we started this account," he added. "Please share it with everybody you know. Let everybody you know so we can get the word out over here at Twitter in case they do take it down. And thanks a lot for helping out."

Watch the video below.

UPDATE:

Well, THAT didn't last long.

