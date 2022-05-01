RNC Whines About Biden Being Mean To Trump At WHCD

The RNC was apparently very sad that Biden isn't "uniting the country" while whining that he was mean to Trump at this year's nerd prom.
By HeatherMay 1, 2022

The RNC was apparently very sad that Biden isn't "uniting the country" while whining that he was mean to Trump at this year's nerd prom. Here's their tweet complaining about a joke he made last night, which, as you can see, left out the big laugh he got from the audience.

Pretty rich coming from a group that's so cowardly they just withdrew from the Commission on Presidential Debates, are so far up Trump's rear they've censured their own members over the January 6th committee and are paying his legal bills.

Their whining was met with the response it deserved on Twitter:

