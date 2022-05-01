RNC Whines About Biden Being Mean To Trump At WHCD

The RNC was apparently very sad that Biden isn't "uniting the country" while whining that he was mean to Trump at this year's nerd prom. Here's their tweet complaining about a joke he made last night, which, as you can see, left out the big laugh he got from the audience.

Joe Biden just called President Trump “a horrible plague.”



Reminder: Biden ran on uniting the country. pic.twitter.com/qkJdASyAGt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 1, 2022

Pretty rich coming from a group that's so cowardly they just withdrew from the Commission on Presidential Debates, are so far up Trump's rear they've censured their own members over the January 6th committee and are paying his legal bills.

Their whining was met with the response it deserved on Twitter:

“We, on the other hand, would never suggest something as inane as unity.” — Jared Lipof (@jaredlipof) May 1, 2022

Correction President Biden made fun of former President Trump it was all good hearted humor in the spirit of the night

Definitely not the same as those mocking a speech or physical impediment to which I've never seen you stand up against you know for unity and all that — 🇺🇦Don't Hate🇺🇦 (@Whitechick777) May 1, 2022

yeah that was before you guys tried to overthrow the government — Dispatches_From_The_End_Of_The_World (@AgentNumberBlue) May 1, 2022

What is it that you all say about Brandon? — NurseSheepie 💙🇺🇸🌊🩺 (@NurseSheepie) May 1, 2022

That guy tried a violent attempt at overthrowing the govt… and we all saw it. On tv. — soko. C. (@SOKOCHS) May 1, 2022

Hey remember when President Trump incited an insurrection and tried to have his Vice President killed, all to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as the winner of the election he legally won?



Fun times. — What Biden Has Done 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@What46HasDone) May 1, 2022

Yeah he does have a habit of telling the truth. You wouldn't understand. — 𝐊𝐢𝐦 "Stand with Ukraine" 𝐋𝐲𝐝𝐨𝐧 (@virgogirl) May 1, 2022