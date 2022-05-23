Trump Happy To Call For A Civil War

As many people have noticed, Trump made up for lost time on his so-called "Truth Social" app, dropping a torrent of nonsense over the weekend.

One caught the eye of many, including George Conway.

Nothing to see here. Just a former president of the United States sharing a social media post advocating or predicting civil war in the United States. No biggie. pic.twitter.com/hKsjSc5hDl — George Conway🇺🇦 (@gtconway3d) May 22, 2022

David Badash outlined what happened.

Fox Nation propagandist and antisemitic conspiracy theorist Lara Logan had reposted a message from the right-wing "populist" President of El Salvador, that suggests the United States is "falling so fast" due to an "enemy" within. A pro-Trump account on Trump's Truth Social platform then commented "Civil War." Trump reposted that message.

Steve Bannon, a massive Trump sycophant on social media, the Internet, and RAV, has been calling for a Christian crusade-like war in this country, using the phony election fraud nonsense and the January 6 insurrection as a call to arms.

Trump is in love with the idea of being a ruler with no checks or balances and control of the military and all media outlets like his pal Victor Orban from Hungary.

CPAC has become an embarrassing anti-Democratic, anti-US Constitution mess lead by Matt Schlapp and hosting a conference in Hungary is offensive.

In the 80's Jack Abramoff, the Young Republicans and Ronald Reagan were in love with South Africa's apartheid country and its mingling of religion and policy.

Now it's Orban, who told the CPAC crowd this:

"We must coordinate the movement of our troops as we face a big test, 2024 will be a decisive year," he said "We must reconquer the institutions in Washington D.C. and Brussels," Orban said.

Even Bill Kristol tweeted, "Beyond disgusting that CPAC’s Matt Schlapp, in Budapest, calls his fellow authoritarian grifters “freedom fighters" while real freedom fighters are fighting and dying in Ukraine.