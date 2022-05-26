You'll Never Guess What Ollie North Blames For School Shooting

Deflect, distract, delay!
By Susie MadrakMay 26, 2022

Former NRA president Ollie North explains that the school shooting "goes back beyond politics."

He then proceeded to blame the "regime" of Lyndon Johnson and Great Society programs for giving people the idea that government could solve all our problems and God had nothing to do with it.

This previously-convicted felon whose conviction was reversed on appeal sounded like he was auditioning for his old job, deflecting the conversation to "driving God out of the culture" and claiming his was the last high school class where you could pray in school. (You can still pray in school, Ollie -- you just can't do it under duress.)

I wonder if Ollie was thinking about God when he diverted laundered funds to the Nicaraguan Contras. (I'm pretty sure he was thanking God when an appeals court found that witnesses in his trial might have been impermissibly affected by his immunized congressional testimony and reversed his conviction on three counts. And by the way, this outcome is why the Jan. 6th committee is being so very cautious with how they handle testimony.)

Does Ollie thank God every time the NRA pays off enough members of Congress to keep them from doing anything useful to stop the shredding of small children by AR-15s in their classrooms?

