All Hell Breaks Loose When A Man Wears A Black Lives Matter T-Shirt At GOP Event

73-year-old Peter Jackson was roughed up at a Republican event in Arizona on Saturday wearing a "Jail Trump" hat and a "Black Lives Matter" t-shirt that wasn't well received.

"I went in hoping to be allowed to witness the event and listen to the candidates and possibly share the video I was obviously taking," Jackson told the Green Valley News. "Post-event, I would like people to see that they're not rational people. They're really violent people. They're people Americans should be concerned about."

According to the outlet, a woman punched Jackson. He was knocked to the ground by U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and tossed into the breezeway, where he stayed on the sidewalk injured until deputies arrived.

Jackson had on a Go-Pro camera when he entered the conference room donning his "Black Lives Matter More Than White Feelings; Check Your Privilege" t-shirt.

"I didn't want to get into a hassle," he told the outlet. "If I am approached with reason, I would listen. But they were just telling me to get out."

Wingnuts quickly surrounded Jackson, one of which covered his camera with his hands, and another called him a "murdering damned bastard" and "a damned hypocrite" over abortion rights.

They said, "You're not welcome here. Get out. Get out."

"I wasn't at all afraid; I was just interested," he told the outlet. "And in a way, I wanted to disrupt it a little bit with what I thought is the truth — that Trump should be jailed, Black lives do matter."

For some reason, Jackson was the only one cited by the police.

At one point, and just inches from his face, the woman reached out and shoved him in the side. Then she balled up her fist and delivered a right hook that snapped Jackson's head back.

He brushed her hand away from him, then U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters, 35, lunges at the 73-year-old man, puts both hands around his neck, and pushes him backward. Then about a dozen men surrounded Jackson.

Of course, Republicans spun the incident to falsely claim that Jackson hit the woman -- when the opposite is true. Republicans just aren't the blast at parties you probably thought they were. Imagine getting that triggered over a Black Lives Matter t-shirt.