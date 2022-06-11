Chris Wallace 'Horrified' By 'Explosive' Insurrection Video

The images shown at the hearing "did not lose its capacity, to shock, and to disgust you, and to horrify you."
By John AmatoJune 11, 2022

Former Fox News host Chris Wallace explained on CNN how powerful the evidence looks against Trump during the first prime time hearing of the committee instigating the insurrection.

Wallace focused on the video presentations.

"I remember that the impeachment, the House Impeachment Managers put together a very powerful video, before the second Senate trial," Wallace said. "But this does not lose its capacity, to shock, and to disgust you, and to horrify you."

"The idea of this mob, coming to the symbol, as it was called the Citadel of our Democracy, breaching the walls, and going in and attacking. Talking about 'Hang Mike Pence,' hunting for Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House," he continued.

Wallace admired Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney's remarks.

"Liz Cheney, those who invaded the Capitol, were motivated by what Trump told them. Trump lit the fuse for the attack. It was a very powerful, very well-produced, if you will, two-hour presentation,” Wallace said.

Right-wing media has had a black-out on all negative information regarding the attack at the Capitol on January 6, so it's imperative to get these videos out to the entire public.

Discussion

