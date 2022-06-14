Dear Trump Supporters

Is it time to reach out to our Trump-loving friends and family who were duped by the Trump Klan?
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 14, 2022

Politics Girl feels that it might be time to reach out to our Trump-loving friends and family members who might be feeling confused and betrayed as they watch the January 6th hearings. She wants to normalize their feelings but doesn't hold back any punches on just some of the ways The Former First Klan had ripped off the American people.

Personally, I feel that her feelings of compassion are misplaced. Those that are true Trump believers aren't about to even watch the hearings, much less believe what facts come out of it. People can become quite defensive when they feel their delicate sense of reality is being threatened, no matter how skewed from the truth it may be. Often, they just shut down rather than entertain the thought that things are not the way they thought them to be for so long.

If these people were so depraved or gullible that they believed the lies being spoon-fed to them, let them deal with the consequences for it.

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue