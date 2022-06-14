Dear Trump Supporters

Politics Girl feels that it might be time to reach out to our Trump-loving friends and family members who might be feeling confused and betrayed as they watch the January 6th hearings. She wants to normalize their feelings but doesn't hold back any punches on just some of the ways The Former First Klan had ripped off the American people.

Personally, I feel that her feelings of compassion are misplaced. Those that are true Trump believers aren't about to even watch the hearings, much less believe what facts come out of it. People can become quite defensive when they feel their delicate sense of reality is being threatened, no matter how skewed from the truth it may be. Often, they just shut down rather than entertain the thought that things are not the way they thought them to be for so long.

If these people were so depraved or gullible that they believed the lies being spoon-fed to them, let them deal with the consequences for it.

