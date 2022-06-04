Devin Nunes Just Opened A Can Of Stupid Over Navarro's Arrest

Republicans aren't taking this very well.
By Conover KennardJune 4, 2022

Ex-Trump White House aide Peter Navarro was arrested on two counts of contempt of Congress, and the 'lock her up' crowd isn't taking the news very well. When someone is arrested, it's not because the police want to show you a good time. Navarro bizarrely claimed that his arrest violated the Constitution.

And now we have that old cowpoke former Rep. Devin Nunes running to Navarro's defense during a Newsmax segment with host Grant Stinchfield. Nunes is pissed off that Navarro wasn't allowed to turn himself in and was arrested at the airport.

"To go and get the guy in an airport? This is Nazi-style, Stalinist crap!" Nunes said.

It just doesn't work that way. You don't get to dictate where you'll be arrested. And why would law enforcement think that Navarro would turn himself in when he defied a subpoena? That doesn't make any sense. Doesn't Nunes have a failed social media site to run?

I don't know about you guys, but I'm starting to get the notion that the party of law and order isn't really about maintaining law and order. Just a hunch!

Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election simply because he sustained a massive public narcissistic injury when Joe Biden whooped his ass at the polls. People need to be held accountable for that, including the former president. If not, it will happen again.

