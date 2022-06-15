Don Lemon Does His Job: Prop Up Republicans In 2022

Don Lemon has one job, make sure November is a horse race. So why does he "need" to prop up Republicans this year?
By Frances LangumJune 15, 2022

It's kind of fun to watch Karine Jean-Pierre smack down Don Lemon's absurd question about Joe Biden's "stamina," especially if you watched Biden's energetic and angry speech to the AFL-CIO convention this week.

The president's got stamina, folks.

But it's not Don Lemon's job to "take sides" about such things. His job is to create ratings, clicks, and eyeballs for his employer, CNN.

And it's a midterm election year when the tradition is, that the party in the White House loses many seats in Congress.

But this isn't a typical election cycle. This is an election cycle where Republicans made "too many doors" argument in the wake of dead fourth graders, to defend their NRA overlords.

This is an election cycle where Republicans are attempting to distract from the January 6 hearings, whose ratings prove voters want to hear the truth for once.

This is an election cycle where Republicans are on the brink of taking away a woman's right to choose.

This is an election cycle where Republicans are enabling and cooperating with neo-Nazi groups and their violent attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

This is an election cycle where Republicans are saying Jesus didn't have enough guns. Really.

Don Lemon feels the need to prop up Republicans and ask questions about "stamina" during a Democratic "loss" midterm year. Seems significant.

Discussion

