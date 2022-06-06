Election Deniers On The Ballot In Tuesday's Primaries

It's possible the most important races this year are the Secretary of State offices, because they count the votes.
Election Deniers On The Ballot In Tuesday's Primaries
Credit: Photo by Cyrus Crossan on Unsplash
By TengrainJune 6, 2022

Tuesday is a big primary day in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota. our pals over at Electoral-Vote have the racing forum setup.

Also at E-V, they have an interesting post up on how the election-deniers are running to run elections. This is a story we’ve touched on before, but if this group does win their assorted primary races, they could be in charge of not just the mechanics of voting, but also the actual counting of votes.

Some names to look out for if you live in these states:

  • Rachel Hamm, who is running for SoS in California
  • Tina Peters, who is running for SoS in Colorado
  • Audrey Trujillo, who is running for SOS in New Mexico
  • Kristina Karamo, who is (?) running for SOS in Michigan
  • Jim Marchant, who is running for SOS in Nevada
  • Mark Finchem, who is running for SOS in Arizona

It’s not an exaggeration to say that if all of them eventually win in the 2022 Pie Fight, free and fair elections in these states is over, and frankly, free and fair national elections will be pretty much over, too.

Fight these people with everything you got. It would be great if they lose their primaries, but many of those states are Red and if they win the primary then they will win the general election.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a series of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue