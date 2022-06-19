Ex-Trump Aide: Trump Admitted Privately That He Lost The Election To Biden

Wow, guys, it turns out that Trump is a liar. Alyssa Farah Griffin confirmed it.
By Conover KennardJune 19, 2022

Former President Donald Trump took to his site Truth Social, a rip-off of Twitter, to once again air his grievances over the election he clearly lost to Joe Biden. And, of course, he called the Jan. 6 hearings a "witch hunt." Trump said the claim the "Unselects" noted about the former president knowing that he lost the election was "false."

While Trump was ranting and raving like a lunatic, an ex-aide to the former president said Sunday that he privately admitted that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House aide under Trump, said on CNN's State of the Union that Trump "blurted out watching Joe Biden on TV, 'Can you believe I lost to this guy?'"

Ohhhh.

"I'm not of the mind that this is going to take down Donald Trump in a legal sort of way," she added. "But I do think it's going to inform the public about a man who lost and couldn't do what we've done for the entirety of our history, which is allow a peaceful transition of power."

In 2020, Trump would not commit to providing a peaceful transition of power after Election Day, And this year in April, he said, "I didn't win the election."

He knows he lost. He's been using the election to scam his fire-breathing, lint-licking followers. Meanwhile, his lies are tearing this country apart. A top priority for a commander in chief is to keep us safe. Plotting a coup was not in his job description.

