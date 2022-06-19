Fox News Host Mocks Trump For 'Void' Of RNC Support On Election Lies

Fox News host Howard Kurtz took a shot at Donald Trump because the former president's "own party" has largely refused to defend him against allegations made by the House select committee on Jan. 6.

"We've seen Republicans say the hearings are a joke, nobody cares, time to move on, Joe Biden is a failure," Kurtz told his guest. "But what we haven't seen are the RNC or Republican leaders coming out and saying, 'You know what? Trump is right on the substance. The election was rigged.'"

"It's like a media void," Kurtz said of Republicans. "Why are we not hearing more defense from Donald Trump's own party?"

Former Politico reporter Tara Palmeri responded by arguing that the Jan. 6 hearings would have been seen by more people if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had allowed Republican firebrands like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to be members of the committee.