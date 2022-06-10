Ginni Thomas' Jan. 6 Scandal Just Got A Whole Lot Worse

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, is back in the news. Her husband needs to step down after it was revealed that she went as far as to press 29 Republican state lawmakers in Arizona — 27 more than previously known — to set aside Joe Biden's popular vote win and instead "choose" presidential electors, The Washington Post reports.

Clarence Thomas was the only Justice to vote against allowing the Jan 6th Committee to obtain Trump White House records, and he did so without explanation.

Via the Post:

New documents show that Thomas indeed used the platform to reach many lawmakers simultaneously. On Nov. 9, she sent identical emails to 20 members of the Arizona House and seven Arizona state senators. That represents more than half of the Republican members of the state legislature at the time. The message, just days after media organizations called the race for Biden in Arizona and nationwide, urged lawmakers to "stand strong in the face of political and media pressure" and claimed that the responsibility to choose electors was "yours and yours alone." They had "power to fight back against fraud" and "ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen," the email said.

I recall when email scandals made Republicans call for locking up politicians. She sent the email on Dec. 13, the day before members of the electoral college were slated to cast their votes and confirm Joe Biden's election victory.

"Before you choose your state's Electors … consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don't stand up and lead," she wrote in the email that links to a man who told lawmakers to "put things right" and "not give in to cowardice."

You can see her email below:

Can you imagine the outrage from the right if Sonia Sotomayor's husband tried to overturn Trump's win against Hillary Clinton? Because Mr. Sotomayor's status as the husband of a Supreme Court Justice would carry a lot of weight. Ginni Thomas is a conservative activist with a lot of influence. And lawmakers getting emails from the wife of a man who sits on the highest court in the land would likely feel persuaded.