GOP House Minions Ordered To Vote Down New Gun Laws

Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted this last night:

JUST IN: Republican leadership just sent out a notice telling all House Republicans to vote against common-sense gun safety bills tonight because the NRA opposes them— they told them all to refer to the Protect Our Kids Act as the “Unconstitutional Gun Restrictions Act.” — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) June 8, 2022

Well, yes, of course. Of course they will. Because Big Daddy Gun tells them not to:

House GOP whip operation telling members to vote against two gun control bills tonight, dubbing the Protecting Our Kids Act the "Unconstitutional Gun Restrictions Act" –> pic.twitter.com/rC7JQGjSkt — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 7, 2022

The whip notice notes opposition to the bills from gun groups: pic.twitter.com/NSDeiWE5o8 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 7, 2022

These spineless wonders don't ever get tired of the ball gag, the rubber mask, the cuffs, or the whip. It makes it so much easier to not have to think. They move as one mindless organism under the command of the dungeon mistress, and not as free-thinking individuals who simply vote to make things better.

Is anyone really going to stand up for the right of angry men to shred little kids with assault weapons? OF COURSE THEY ARE. After all, it's just about feral pigs!

There are two things we all need to do. One: Get angry and stay angry. They're counting on it dying down. Call your newspapers or TV stations and let them have it EVERY SINGLE TIME they cover Republican gun law obstruction as if they're operating in good faith. We know they're not.

Second: Call your electeds, all of them. Make noise. Don't stop there. Show up at your school board meetings, bring your friends. Don't abandon the field to the extremists.

Third: Call your friends, and get them to join you.

Don't say it won't work. Don't say it's not different this time. Stop giving in to learned helplessness. DON'T LET UP.

We know the Republicans "negotiations" on gun control are just theater. But we can't let them get away with it.

Right now, here in America, you have nothing that's more pressing than demanding the right for us to send our kids and grandkids to school -- without having to identify them with DNA tests later.