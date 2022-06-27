Guns Are Just Therapy For Angry Men, Part 2,327,872

Some shootings are for frivolous reasons, but this was obviously serious.
By Susie MadrakJune 27, 2022

Let me put it this way: Most people can't afford therapy. So when a dispute comes up, as this incident in Atlanta, just ventilate by putting a couple of holes in another human being! Problem solved! Via WSB-TV:

APD responded to a Circle K gas station at 74 Northside Drive Southwest to a person shot call just after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they learned two women had been shot after a dispute about the amount of mayonnaise on a customers Subway sandwich.

Willie Glenn, the co-owner of that Subway location on Northside Drive in downtown Atlanta, said it breaks his heart.

“It just breaks my heart, to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon, and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” said Glenn.

