'How Dare You?' Katie Porter Clashes With Right-wing Gun Apologist At Hearing

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) clashed with Amy Swearer of the conservative Heritage Foundation at a hearing on gun violence in the United States.
By DavidJune 9, 2022

While appearing as a witness for the minority at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Swearer insisted that Porter had accused her of perjury regarding assault weapons legislation.

"Would you like the explanation?" Swearer asked.

"I have not yielded, Ms. Swearer."

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) interrupted to complain that Swearer was not permitted to speak. But the chair ruled that Biggs was out of order.

"I have been accused of falsely testifying under oath and I would like to address it!" Swearer demanded.

"Earlier today, you testified you hope this is the last time you have to testify before this Congress," Porter pointed out. "For the sake of our nation and the integrity of this Congress, I do too."

"I said after a mass shooting," Swearer shot back, "trying to figure out how to solve a problem that we are heavily invested in solving."

"How dare you?" the witness asked.

"Reclaiming my time," Porter said. "How dare you misstate the law?"

"How dare you ask questions that you do not even want the answer to?" Swearer gasped.

"Ms. Swearer, I'm moving on," Porter remarked as the witness grimaced.

