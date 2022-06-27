Jan 6 Committee Announces A VERY Last Minute Tuesday Hearing

January 6th Committee just announced that they have scheduled an urgent and hastily put together hearing for tomorrow at 1pm to present "evidence and testimony."
Bennie Thompson, chair of the January 6 committeeCredit: Getty Images
By Red PainterJune 27, 2022

The January 6th Committee just announced that they are holding a hearing to "hear witnesses and present newly-discovered evidence" TOMORROW at 1pm. This urgent and and hastily scheduled hearing is raising a LOT of questions on social media and in the news. No one knows the topic or a witness list. And Congress is on vacation, so having everyone come back to set this up with less than 24 hours notice is really unusual to see in a city like Washington, D.C..

Twitter had a lot of thoughts:

I snort laughed at this:

Not everyone was happy, though. Sorry, Ginger.

I predict a bombshell. This is just too fast for DC politics. Buckle up, buttercup.

We will be running a livestream of the hearing, which begins at 1 PM EDT.

