Jan 6 Committee Announces A VERY Last Minute Tuesday Hearing

The January 6th Committee just announced that they are holding a hearing to "hear witnesses and present newly-discovered evidence" TOMORROW at 1pm. This urgent and and hastily scheduled hearing is raising a LOT of questions on social media and in the news. No one knows the topic or a witness list. And Congress is on vacation, so having everyone come back to set this up with less than 24 hours notice is really unusual to see in a city like Washington, D.C..

Twitter had a lot of thoughts:

BREAKING NEWS



Unplanned and unexpected hearing a call for tomorrow, Tuesday ny the January 6 committee. New compelling evidence. Fast your seatbelt Donald Trump, your carnival ride is waiting. — Rick Ocean 🇺🇲🇳🇴 #Resister - I Support Ukraine (@RickOceanMusic) June 27, 2022

New House January 6 Committee hearing suddenly scheduled for tomorrow at 1 PM with “recently obtained evidence." — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 27, 2022

🚨🚨NEWS: The Jan. 6 committee is considering holding a hearing TOMORROW. They had planned to push all hearings to July. This signals urgency.



w @heatherscope @bresreports — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 27, 2022

The committee released names of witnesses for *prior* hearings.



They're NOT doing so ahead of tomorrow.



It adds a layer of intrigue and hints at a blockbuster — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 27, 2022

👀 Another hearing from the January 6 Committee tomorrow (Tuesday) https://t.co/eBQRTaAO5L — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) June 27, 2022

I snort laughed at this:

The January 6 committee scheduled a surprise hearing for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 28 1 PM Eastern



in related news: there is a sudden popcorn shortage — flexghost. (@flexghost1) June 27, 2022

Not everyone was happy, though. Sorry, Ginger.

Dear @January6thCmte humans:



I was displeased by your decision to hold a surprise hearing which will require my human to leave the house instead of staying home to play with me.



Please try to be more considerate in the future.



Sincerely,



Ginger Breadloaf

MD-8 constituent pic.twitter.com/wtF6AdwIMA — Ginger Breadloaf (@GingerTheCorgi) June 27, 2022

I predict a bombshell. This is just too fast for DC politics. Buckle up, buttercup.

We will be running a livestream of the hearing, which begins at 1 PM EDT.