Kari Lake Didn't Expect Fox To Bring Up Drag Queens

Lake's blatant hypocrisy was featured in the Washington Post but she was none too pleased to be asked about it by Fox News.

Source: Newsweek

Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake snapped at Fox News host Brad Baier on Monday after he questioned her over accusations made by a drag queen. Richard Stevens, who performs under the name Barbra Seville, claimed that Lake used to support drag queens and attended shows. Quoting a Washington Post report, Baier said: "Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has attacked drag queen as dangerous to children, attended the shows of drag queen Richard Stevens for more than 20 years and once hired him to perform at her home."

Lake appeared taken aback when Baier brought it up.

"I’m actually appalled that Fox News would take a defamatory story like that and we are pursuing legal action against this drag queen, I’m appalled that you would bring that up when you have not talked about our stolen election,” Lake said.

Whereupon Baier interjected, “We just spent three questions talking about the 2020 election."

And then the interview lurched on, Lake offended by the most innocuous line of questioning possible on the story with Baier pretending to commit journalism. Lake stated that Stevens had never performed in drag in her home, as he alleged. She was a bit vaguer on whether or not she attended shows or about their 20-year-friendship, with multiple videos and photos of the two seen together. Lake famously posting in one, "Half of what I learned about makeup I learned from watching friends like Barbra Seville." Lake also said she tried to serve Stevens legal papers but could not. "We tried to serve him defamation papers and he is so shady that we can't even track him down because he is not even welcomed at the places that he works." That was also a lie.

Arizona has a choice in November: be governed by a clown and a liar, like Kari Lake, or choose someone responsible, like Katie Hobbs. It's a pretty easy choice, really.

AZ Gov candidate Kari Lake comes unglued when Bret Baier confronts her for attending Drag Queen shows for 20 years before condemning them: “I’m really shocked. I’m actually appalled. We are pursuing legal action against this Drag Queen. I’m appalled that you would bring that up.” pic.twitter.com/VZpKuqWspz — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 28, 2022