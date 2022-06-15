Lawyer Up, Loudermilk, There Are Tapes

[Above, Laura Ingrahm and Fox giving cover to Barry Loudermilk about 12 hours before every word out of his mouth is proven to be a lie.]

Imagine giving a "tour" of the Capitol Building. You'd want to show off the Rotunda, Statuary Hall, the remarkable art in the Crypt, and perhaps many individual works of art on display throughout that magnificent building.

Republican Representative Barry Loudermilk showed a bunch of Trumpers the windows and stairwells and tunnel entrances. He did this on January 5.

And lordy, there are tapes. Brought to you by the January 6 Committee, hell on fire.

Surveillance footage shows a tour led by Loudermilk to areas in the House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to Capitol tunnels.



Individuals on the tour photographed/recorded areas not typically of interest to tourists: hallways, staircases and security checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/Rjhf2BTdbc — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 15, 2022

Of all of the surveillance footage released today of the group with Rep. Barry Loudermilk R-GA, this one is the most puzzling to me.

This guy is literally taking a picture of a staircase in the basement of the Longworth Building. 1/🧵 pic.twitter.com/PcIAxbDwYH — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) June 15, 2022

Loudermilk is a traitor and a liar.

And note to Ingraham and the Fox News Chyron writers: it isn't a "smear" when it's the truth.

Have Loudermilk on tonight to watch the tapes with you, Laura. I double-dog dare you.

I mean, who knows what Rep. Loudermilk knew or didn't know, but anyone filming the Cannon tunnel *and* Rayburn tunnel from the House side on a tour the day before they illegally entered the Capitol wasn't some naive tourist. Anyone who has ever given a Capitol tour know that. — Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) June 15, 2022

UPDATE: Charlie Pierce has the right idea: