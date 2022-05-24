Rachel Maddow Takes Apart Barry Loudermilk And It's Glorious

Rachel Maddow really, really doesn't like liars.

And Barry Loudermilk, Republican Representative from Georgia, is a proven liar.

Turns out Barry led tours of the Capitol building, during a time of Covid when such tours were a no-no, on January 5, 2021. At long last, after months and months of denial and even pushing an ethics complaint AGAINST a colleague, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, for suggesting he was a part of said tours...

...he admits he conducted a tour, and the tour participants wore "red baseball caps" and that's why he's being persecuted. Reeeally.

Maddow takes it from there.

RACHEL MADDOW: Now, it turns out, that was at least the tour led by him, in which he let all the people wearing the red caps. Congressman Barry Loudermilk got caught out by the investigation on Thursday. He copped to it on that video on Friday. And guess what happened on Saturday. Guess what happened next? You probably guessed this too. Statement from Donald J. Trump, quote, Barry Loudermilk, has my complete and total endorsement. So, this very serious-minded congresswoman came forward with this blood-curdling allegation over a year ago. This particular congressman has not just been denying that allegation. He says that he’s seen the proof that this definitely never happened. He’s been mounting an attack on the congressman ever since, trying to get her in trouble for making this allegation. But now, it turns out it was him. At least it was him. It might have been him plus others, but at least him. He did it despite all his denials. He has been caught. What happens now? ...Barry Loudermilk is a liar. He should be punished for filing a false ethics complaint. Loudermilk lied about the tour. He lied about the evidence. He lied about the ethics complaint.

Seems like "filing a false ethics complaint" is the immediately punishable crime, here.

I was one of the 34 Members of Congress targeted by Barry Loudermilk's complaint last year. We had asked for an investigation into Capitol tours given on January 5th, when tours were shut down because of health concerns.



I'm glad we're getting that investigation! Aren't y'all? https://t.co/fM336YiL3t — Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@RepNikema) May 20, 2022

How ignorant and sleazy does Barry Loudermilk have to be to blame Rep Mikie Sherrill for what she saw! These LIARS should put as much energy into making the lives of their constituents better!!!!! #liarLiarBARRY#maddow — 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🖤UhohitsRo🖤 CHICAGO IS MY CONCERT! (@rosemar74433788) May 24, 2022