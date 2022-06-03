Louie Gohmert Whines That 'Republicans Can't Even Lie To An FBI Agent'

Former White House adviser Peter Navarro was indicted earlier today on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to honor a subpoena, and Republicans aren't taking the news very well. Rep. Louie Gohmert, who accused former FBI agent Peter Strzok of lying to the FBI in 2018, thinks it's OK to lie to federal agents. Hey, no one ever accused Louie of being smart.

Louie responded to Navarro's indictment, saying, "If you're a Republican, you can't even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent, or they're coming after you, or they're coming after you."

"Of course, you’re gonna lie. Everybody lies,” he added.

The look on the Newsmax host's face speaks volumes. He couldn't believe Louie openly said that, either.

That's rich coming from the 'lock her up' crowd. The Texas Republican said the quiet part out loud. Louie said we have a two-tiered justice system, and I agree with him. Former President Donald Trump and some Republicans openly tried to overthrow the 2020 election results. Navarro was a big part of that. And yet, even though Navarro was indicted, the wheels of justice seem to be moving exceedingly slow. There should be a lot more arrests. So, Louie was inadvertently correct.

As for Navarro, he needs to grow some ovaries and do what Hillary Clinton did. She was grilled for over 11 hours straight without breaking a sweat. And she didn't try to overturn the election that she lost to Bloaty McBatshit.

Right now, Navarro is busy crying it out.