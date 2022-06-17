Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
Mike's Blog Round Up
By Jon PerrJune 17, 2022

Balloon Juice: Trump coup counselor John Eastman proclaims he did not have conspiratorial relations with that woman, Mrs. Thomas.

Roy Edroso: Ben Shapiro has the cowboy hat; all he needs now are the assless chaps.

Buttermilk Sky: Thoughts on the incredibly guilty.

Juanita Jean’s: In which Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) warns her enemies that she’s strongest on her knees.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"Just think of what we could accomplish if we spent less time on our soapboxes and more time on our knees." (Former GOP House Majority Leader Tom Delay, May 5, 2005)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue