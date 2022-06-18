Brennan Center: Peter Thiel and Larry Ellison are just two of the January 6 funders pouring money into the 2022 election.

News Corpse: Republicans are trying to deflect attention from the January 6 hearings by rounding up the usual suspect—Hunter Biden.

Infidel753: A member of Russia’s Duma has a proposal for magically breaking up NATO.

Slacktivist: These evictions show how Grand Canyon University’s mission shifted from proselytization to profiteering.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"They came for the for-profits, and I didn't speak up'… Nobody really spoke up like they should have." (North Carolina GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx, February 6, 2013)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.