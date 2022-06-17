No Better Reason To Vote Than This

Trae Crowder gives us the best reason to make sure we get out to vote in every election, especially November's.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 17, 2022

Trae Crowder makes an excellent point on the importance of getting out to vote. The January 6th Hearings are showing us that we came within a "frog's hair" of having a true crisis in the country. The only reason we didn't is that while the wimpy Mike Pence may not have been TFG's Thomas Jefferson, he at least wasn't a modern day Jefferson Davis.

But even though Mike Pence did the right thing that day, can we really trust these "normal Republicans?" Every day, there's more of the batshit crazy style Republicans coming out of the woodwork.. How long can the "normal Republicans" hold out against them? Furthermore, even if they do manage to maintain control of their party, aren't their agendas really the same?

The only way we can preserve democracy and preserve this country is to make sure we never let the Republicans have any control in government again.

Open thread below...

