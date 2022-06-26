Oh What A Tangled Web Ron Johnson Weaves...

Ron Johnson's attempt to explain his way out of fake elector incident raises even more questions.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 26, 2022

In Tuesday's January 6th Hearing, Ron Johnson got implicated with the fake elector scheme by being the mule that was to pass the slates for Wisconsin's and Michigan's fake electors to then Vice-President Pence. When asked by reporters about it, RoJo tried to play it smooth by pretending he didn't know what was going on. He even tried to avoid answering questions by pretending to be on the phone.

After two days of being ridiculed everywhere and by everyone, he suddenly knew what had happened and ran to his old failsafe - right wing squawk radio - where he could offer up his new explanation without any of those embarrassing follow up questions. He said that the paperwork came from the office of Congressman Mike Kelly (R-Penn):

However, he didn't even try to explain why a Congressman from Pennsylvania was doing with fake elector slates from both Wisconsin and Michigan.

It didn't take long before this new fractured fairy tale from RoJo started falling apart.

RoJo's first problem was that Kelly flat out denied everything, including having had anything to do with RoJo for years:

Kelly's office immediately pushed back on Johnson's claim, saying: "Senator Johnson's statements about Representative Kelly are patently false."

"Mr. Kelly has not spoken to Sen. Johnson for the better part of a decade, and he has no knowledge of the claims Mr. Johnson is making related to the 2020 election."

This caused RoJo to change his spin again, and by arguing semantics, claimed that RoJo never said that he spoke with Kelly and citing the "independent reporting" of John Solomon.

Solomon did indeed write about it and without using any new information managed to blame Mike Pence and the whole January 6th committee for the fake elector scandal. Solomon, for those of you who might not remember, is the disgraced "reporter" who got debunked by his then employer, Fox. If the bullshit you're spewing is too much for even Fox, you know it's bad.

The only way that this scandal is ever going to get resolved is if the January 6th committee and/or the DOJ interviews RoJo and Trump attorney James Troupis, under oath.

Discussion

