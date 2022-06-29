Our Own John Amato Joins The BradCast Re Hutchison Testimony

John Amato and the legendary Digby Parton joined The BradCast Wednesday to talk about the day's January 6 Committee hearing.
By Frances LangumJune 29, 2022

The owner and publisher of Crooks and Liars, our own John Amato, sat down with Brad Friedman and guest Digby Parton to discuss Wednesday's bombshell January 6 hearing.

From the show notes:

Lots to cover in today's special coverage, whether you saw the mind-blowing Day 6 hearing or not, which seem to be freaking out Trump World now. I hope you'll tune in for smart insight and analysis from our guests today, Salon and Hullaballoo's HEATHER DIGBY PARTON and Crooks and Liars' JOHN AMATO. (And some, even from me who, as Parton vouches, explained to her the likelihood of Hutchinson becoming a superstar witness in these hearings weeks ago, before the public hearings even began. Just sayin'.)

Notes Amato, who monitors Fox "News" closely for coverage at his blog: "Today was the first day of testimony that broke through their veil." He quotes Fox anchor Brett Baier observing, "I've been around politics a long time, and this was, first-hand, the most riveting, powerful testimony from anything I've ever seen since Watergate."

The BradCast is also available on iTunes, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Discussion

