Rudy Giuliani: Jan 6 Was A Left Wing Frame Up Of Trump

Republicans aren't even trying to lie very well anymore.
By John AmatoJune 12, 2022

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who has had his law license suspended in New York and D.C. for making “false and misleading statements” now claims the attack at the US Capitol on January 6 was a massive conspiracy by the left to frame up Trump.

On his Common-Sense podcast, Giuliani came up with his newest conspiracy theories that was captured by Ron Filipkowski.

"This was something that was put together by the left movement. It doesn't necessarily mean Antifa. It means others that were trying to do anything they can to destroy any attempt that Trump had to rectify the massive voter fraud," Giuliani said.

The only fraud perpetrated on the 2020 election was Giuliani and his cohorts who filed frivolous lawsuit one after an other which lead to his suspension from practicing law.

Giuliani said, "It was clearly a frame up --These people are expert at trying to frame Donald Trump."

is John Eastman part of Antifa?

is Steve Bannon part of Antifa?

Is Ginni Thomas part of the left trying to frame Trump?

Lies and conspiracy theories is what's left of MAGA to run on.

If anyone should be in prison from Trump's team it's Rudy.

