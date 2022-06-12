Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Tell me if you don't think Prince Louis is behaving just like Republicans after they got served a heaping helping of truth?
By Karoli KunsJune 12, 2022

Tell me if you don't think Prince Louis is behaving just like Republicans after they got served a heaping helping of truth? His behavior isn't much different than theirs, though they have quite a few years on him.

It's that time of the week again, where the Very Serious Pundits gather round the table to offer some Very Serious Commentary about the issues of the day. I am certain that all of the Republicans will use the words "gas prices" and "inflation" lots of times on their round table to deflect from the criminal acts the leader of their party committed on the days leading up to January 6th and on the day itself.

Here's your lineup, via Politico:

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bret Baier: Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) … Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Panel: Josh Kraushaar, Mara Liasson, Juan Williams and Karl Rove.

CNN “State of the Union”: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) … Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-N.Y.) … Larry Summers … Gabby Giffords. Panel: Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-U.S. Virgin Islands), Alyssa Farah Griffin, Jane Harman and Scott Jennings.

ABC “This Week”: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) … Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont … Mark Oliva. Panel: Pierre Thomas, Mary Bruce, Rick Klein and Marianna Sotomayor.

CBS “Face the Nation”: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) … Jillian Peterson … James Densley … Mohamed El-Erian. Panel: Robert Costa, Nancy Cordes and Scott MacFarlane.

NBC “Meet the Press”: Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) … Nick Quested. Panel: Leigh Ann Caldwell, David French, Eddie Glaude Jr. and Amy Walter.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) … House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) … Robert Moore … Barbara Poma … Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) … L Morgan Lee … Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.).

And yeah, yeah, I know a lot of you don't watch the Sunday shows because they're full of right wing nonsense, but they do still manage to shape the narrative for the week, so we watch so you don't have to.

What are you up to today? We're having some perfect June gloom weather here and summer is rolling in with the fog every morning.

