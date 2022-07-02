Double Whammy: Trump Media Group Subpoenaed Twice In One Week

Digital World Acquisition Corp. said in a filing Friday that Trump Media and Technology Group received a subpoena in a criminal matter from the grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday.
By Susie MadrakJuly 2, 2022

Donald Trump’s media company was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury Thursday in connection with a criminal probe into its financing, according to the company which was supposed to merge with it. The company was also subpoenaed Monday by the SEC. Via CNBC.com:

Digital World Acquisition Corp. said in a filing Friday that Trump Media and Technology Group received a subpoena from the grand jury in Manhattan on Thursday. The Trump company also received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a civil probe on Monday, DWAC said.

DWAC also said some current and former TMTG employees have also recently received grand jury subpoenas. Later Friday, TMTG said it would comply with the subpoenas, and that none of them were directed at its chairman, Trump, or CEO, former U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes.

The filing came days after DWAC said the government investigations could delay or even prevent its merger with Trump’s newly formed company, which includes Truth Social, a social media app intended to be an alternative to Twitter.

We wrote about this latest grift back in October. Told ya!

