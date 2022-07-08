Greg Gutfeld, No Educational Prize, Attacks Teachers

We're betting Greg didn't do that great in school, and now his JOB is to call educators "Racist KKK Members." Sad!
By John AmatoJuly 8, 2022

On Thursday's The Five, co-host Greg Gutfeld attacked anyone opposing school choice as "racist." He also compared public education teachers to KKK members.

There were some leaked documents from an NEA assembly that discussed the changing dynamics of this new generation, and debated changing certain terms like "birthing parent."

Debated, not sanctioned, but right on cue, Fox News and other wingnuts had a meltdown.

The worst of the worst was Greg Gutfeld.

"I'm assuming the NEA is against school choice," Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld continued, "Anybody at this point who opposes school choice is protecting a destructive system that harms minorities who don't have other options and that makes them truly racist oppressors. The NEA is the KKK with summers off. It's true. They're racist."

WTF? Calling the kettle black, Greg?

How ridiculous this man is. School choice aka charter schools is not the answer at all, but for Republicans, privatizing education has always been their goal.

Fox News should suspend Gutfeld for labeling all public school teachers racist.

F**k off.

Gutfeld also claimed "going to public school" dooms children to no life at all.

Nine US presidents went to public school. Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang went to public schools.

Private School Review writes, "Out of 100 U.S. senators, 24 attended private school, and 76 attended public school for their high school education."

EdWeek looked at the education of these Democratic politicians running for the 2020 presidential nomination.

At least 16 candidates—all Democrats—went to public school for at least part of their careers, including Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro; Sen. Kamala Harris of California; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; former Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado; Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Fla.; Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Rep. Eric Swalwell of California; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; author Marianne Williamson; and businessman Andrew Yang.

"School choice" is basically code for "charter schools". Privatizing public funds and lining the pockets of Betsy DeVos and her ilk.

Comparing teachers dedicated to serving our children to KKK members?

This is more than despicable. This is libelous.

