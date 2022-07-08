Liz Cheney Opponent: You’re Not A Real Republican If You’re Anti-Coup

Rep. Liz Cheney is nothing close to a RINO, having voted in line with Donald Trump 92.9% of the time while he was in office. Her record with President Joe Biden is 11.5%.

But Cheney has the gall to think that the guy who fomented an attack on Congress in order to pull off a coup is a serious problem for our Constitution and our democracy. For Hageman, on the other hand, Trump is her kind of guy.

As Laura Ingraham looked on with approval, Hageman accused Cheney of being “a globalist,” as if Trump has not repeatedly sided with Vladimir Putin over the U.S.

Hageman went on to claim that the only reason Democrats like Cheney is because she’s attacking Republicans. But really, it seems like the only reason Hageman is attacking Cheney is because she is siding with Democrats over the need to investigate what happened on January 6.

“You have to know that you’re on the wrong track, in terms of our platform, our philosophy and our values when you’re being praised by Democrats,” Hageman sneered. “Because Democrats do not align with us, especially right now, on pretty much anything related to this country. We’ve got the most progressive and radical Democrat Party in the history of the United States. It’s been infiltrated by socialists at the very top of the heap, if you will.”

In other words, pro-Republican legislating is worth nothing unless you’re pro-Trump, pro-coup and anti-democracy. Got it.