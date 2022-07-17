Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Pretenders perform Brass in Pocket. Our bloggers today get to brass tacks: we are in dangerous and uncharted territory.

Michael in Norfolk makes the case that Trump Must Be Prosecuted.

Scottie's Playtime notes that one state telling other states what they can or cannot do is dangerous. That they are taking orders from theocrats is insidious.

Off the Kuff presents Big Law versus the Forced Birth Caucus.

Cassandra's Grandson charts the straight line from Sarah Palin to our current politics. And elsewhere, he warns us that if Liz Cheney is defeated in the midterms, she will spend the next two years of free time running for president. Never underestimate this blogger!

Bonus Track: Because we are all about the Science, Abakcus shows us how metronomes go into sync. Be sure to watch the video in the description for the actual physics explanation. Science is soooo cool!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

