Musk Tells Trump To ‘Sail Into The Sunset’

The Musk-Trump bromance is officially over.
Musk Tells Trump To ‘Sail Into The Sunset’
Credit: Tesla Owners Club Belgium/via Flickr
By NewsHound EllenJuly 13, 2022

Monday night, Elon Musk responded to Donald Trump calling him a “bulls**t artist” with a series of tweets that refuted Trump’s claim that Musk had voted for him, told Donald Trump it’s time to “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” and predicted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will win against Biden in 2024 without even campaigning. Ouch!

Trump seems to have started the break-up after Musk announced his intention on Friday to back out of his deal to buy Twitter. Musk had previously said he’d reinstate Trump’s account there.

On Saturday, Trump went after Musk at a rally (irony alert!):

“I tell you what. Elon, Elon, is not going to buy Twitter," Trump sputtered. "Nah, he’s got himself a mess. He said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me.’ So, he’s another bullshit artist. But he’s not going to be buying it.”

Monday night, Musk hit back. First, he called out Trump’s BS by tweeting that it’s “not true” he had told Trump he had voted for him. Musk has previously said he voted Republican for the first time in a special election in June. But he also said at that time he was “undecided” as to whether he’d vote for Trump in 2024. One month later, he’s singing quite a different tune:

I really hope we don’t have to wait 30 years for Elon Musk to sail into the sunset

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue