Musk Tells Trump To ‘Sail Into The Sunset’

Monday night, Elon Musk responded to Donald Trump calling him a “bulls**t artist” with a series of tweets that refuted Trump’s claim that Musk had voted for him, told Donald Trump it’s time to “hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” and predicted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will win against Biden in 2024 without even campaigning. Ouch!

Trump seems to have started the break-up after Musk announced his intention on Friday to back out of his deal to buy Twitter. Musk had previously said he’d reinstate Trump’s account there.

On Saturday, Trump went after Musk at a rally (irony alert!):

“I tell you what. Elon, Elon, is not going to buy Twitter," Trump sputtered. "Nah, he’s got himself a mess. He said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said, ‘I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me.’ So, he’s another bullshit artist. But he’s not going to be buying it.”

Monday night, Musk hit back. First, he called out Trump’s BS by tweeting that it’s “not true” he had told Trump he had voted for him. Musk has previously said he voted Republican for the first time in a special election in June. But he also said at that time he was “undecided” as to whether he’d vote for Trump in 2024. One month later, he’s singing quite a different tune:

I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.



Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America.



If DeSantis runs against Biden in 2024, then DeSantis will easily win – he doesn’t even need to campaign. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

I really hope we don’t have to wait 30 years for Elon Musk to sail into the sunset