Rochester Cop In Hot Water After Arresting EMT In The ER

Seems the cop parked his own car illegally in the ambulance bay, ambulance comes, bumps his car, he gets pissed off because the EMT won't stop with an emergency patient so he follows her into the ER and cuffs her while she's attending the patient in distress. No charges were ever laid against the emergency medical technician, of course. The cop has been put on administrative assignment (a desk job, in other words) pending an investigation into the incident.

Source: WHEC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester Police investigator has been put on desk duty following an altercation with an EMT outside and inside the emergency department at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The investigator’s car was parked in the ambulance bay in front of the emergency room when an EMT hit it while opening her door to unload a patient. Sources tell News10NBC that the investigator insisted on getting her identification, she insisted on bringing the patient inside first. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke was able to get an exclusive video of what happened from there.

The incident happened on Monday. The ambulance bay in front of the emergency room is typically reserved for ambulances only but the investigator was parked there, planning to go inside for a case. Sources tell News10NBC that’s when the EMT from Monroe Ambulance got out to unload the patient and hit the police car with her door.

The investigator asked for identification but the EMT was intent on getting her patient inside first. She kept moving with the man on a stretcher and when she was at the check-in desk, she was approached by the investigator, her arm pulled behind her back and cuffed before forcefully being taken outside to a police car.