Russians Unsure If They Want To Re-install Trump As President Or Not

The Daily Beast's Julia Davis with the clip of host Olga Skabeeva trolling again. The Russians know these sorts of comments get picked up by Western media (except for Fox News and the like, of course).

Source: Raw Story

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeeva has in the past signaled that she wants to see former President Donald Trump back in the White House in 2024 -- but now she's apparently having second thoughts.

The Daily Beast's Julia Davis has posted new video showing Skabeeva taking a more critical eye toward Trump because he is apparently no longer so eager to heap slavish praise on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The other day, Trump promised to destroy the Russian Federation, to destroy Putin's hegemony, as he put it," she said. "Now we have to think whether to re-install him again as the American president! We haven't decided yet."

This is quite the tone shift from earlier in the year when Skabeeva openly called on Trump to run for president again and promised he would once again receive help from Russia's government, just as he did in 2016 when Russian spies hacked into the Democratic National Committee and leaked tranches of emails timed to deal damage to Hillary Clinton's campaign.