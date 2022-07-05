US Announces $820M In Ukraine Aid, Including Missile Systems

Finally, we're giving the Ukrainians the missile systems and radar they need to respond to Russia's long range strikes. Via the Associated Press:

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. announced on Friday that it will provide Ukraine with $820 million in new military aid, including new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radars to respond to Russia's heavy reliance on long-range strikes in the war.

[...] All told, the U.S. has committed more than $8.8 billion in weapons and military training to Ukraine, whose leaders have sought more help from Western allies to repel larger and heavily equipped Russian forces. About $7 billion of that aid has been announced since Russia's February invasion.

"We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes," President Joe Biden said this week at a press conference during the NATO summit in Madrid. He argued that Russia had already suffered a blow to its international standing and major damage to its economy from Western sanctions imposed over the invasion.

The U.S. is giving Ukrainians “the capacity” so that “they can continue to resist the Russian aggression,” Biden said. “And so I don't know how it's going to end, but it will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine in Ukraine.”