Mike’s Blog Round-Up

By TengrainSeptember 20, 2022

Above, TV on the Radio performs, Trouble. Sometimes the stars align and a message is given and received. Saturday night, Hair Füror had a rally in Ohio that could have concluded with burning the Reichstag, and on Sunday Ken Burns presented his latest documentary: The Holocaust. Coincidence? Some say not.

First Draft says that we know what happens with extreme politics and cult-like fundamentalism combine.

Max's Dad says we need to deal with this failed reality show host.

Hackewhackers presents The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.

Bonus Track: Fritinancy gives us the word of the week.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

