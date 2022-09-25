Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Mike’s Blog Round-Up
By TengrainSeptember 25, 2022

Above, Ministry performs Halloween. Today our bloggers get to brass tacks on the essential nature of the Republican party.

Strangely Blogged says the GOP has defined themselves.

Michael in Norfolk declares Virginia Gov. Youngkin to be despicable. We agree.

Web of Evil (and Ennui) plays Guess Which Party.

Pharyngula asks the age old question, Would you debate a creationist for a bottle of Thunderbird and a pack of cigs?

Bonus Track: Miss Cellania gives us the uplifting and inspirational message of the day.

Thanks for letting me be part of your week, and thanks to our 28+ bloggers who made sense of a very newsworthy week!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

