Semper Supra

At long last, the official United States Space Force song is here!
Semper Supra
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalSeptember 21, 2022

Try to contain your excitement but the official song of the United States Space Force is here, and yes, it's as godawful as you had imagined:

It's just way too militaristic. I was seriously hoping to have something more like the theme music from Star Trek. I mean, stick with a theme! They stole the symbol, might as well go all the way and steal the music too, amirite? It's only logical.

But if that wasn't enough for you, here is a behind-the-scenes video of how they came up with this song:

I can't help but think that there was a lot of watching the movie series Starship Troopers involved too.

Open thread below....

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue