GA’s Six-Week Abortion Ban Reinstated

This ought to provide awkward moments on the Herschel Walker campaign trail, especially for Gov. Brian Kemp, who signed the law, but will it?
Credit: Lorie Shaull/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By NewsHound EllenNovember 23, 2022

The ban goes into effect immediately while an appeal is pending. More details via The Washington Post:

The Georgia Supreme Court has reinstated the state’s ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, just one week after the law was overturned by a Fulton County judge.

In response to an emergency filing by the state last week after the ban was lifted, the high court issued a one-page order Wednesday that puts the lower court’s ruling on pause while it considers an appeal.

That's right, the Kemp administration was so horrified by the lifting of the ban that it pursued an emergency filing to reinstate it. Yet Gov. Brian Kemp is happy to campaign with abortion hypocrite Herschel Walker in his run-off for the U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Just before signing the law that enacted the six-week ban, Kemp called the bill “very simple but also very powerful: a declaration that all life has value, that all life matters, and that all life is worthy of protection.”

Apparently, the two women (and counting) whose abortions Walker has funded don’t matter. On the campaign trail last week, Kemp claimed Walker “will go and fight for those values that we believe in here in our state.”

Let’s hope journalists persist in grilling Kemp about this at least as much as they obsessed about Naomi Biden’s wedding.

