Fox Analyst Blames Open 'Side Doors' As Police Say They Were Locked

Fox News analyst and retired special FBI agent Nicole Parker immediately blamed "open side doors" for the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville that was carried out by now identified 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a Nashville resident.

After Parker said the community would be devastated, she turned her attention to school entrances.

"And again, we need to remember, you know, the side door," Parker said. "I'm not trying to point fingers, I don't know the exact facts at this moment, but from what I understand, a side door was unlocked."

If you don't know the facts, why blame side doors?

"That seems to be a common pattern in many of these shootings, a side door," Parker claimed. "If we can lock the side doors and make sure that the schools are secure, hopefully we can avoid these tragedies going forward."

Martha MacCallum quickly jumped in.

"Yeah, we're waiting on another police update to that effect to learn more about what the situation was with that door," she said. We were told only so far that the shooter entered that side door."

Why was Parker so quick to blame the goddamned side door? The shooter had weapons of mass destruction with her. That was the real cause of the destruction.

A few minutes later Nashville Police Chief John Drake answered that question from the press.

"Do we know yet if the side door was locked or not?" a reporter asked.

"There was a door that was entered. All doors were locked to our understanding and how exactly she got in at this point, it's still under investigation," Drake replied.

Not much mention of the long guns that were used to kill three children and three adults. But those side doors were just terrible.